Celebrate with Virginia Lottery’s Holiday Scratcher 

Posted at 1:36 PM, Nov 21, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- John Hagerty, Virginia Lottery Public Affairs Specialist, stopped by to share their Holiday Scratcher. The Virginia Lottery is located at 600 East Main Street in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-692-7777 or visit the website, www.valottery.com. Connect on social media at www.facebook.com/valottery/, www.twitter.com/VirginiaLottery, and www.instagram.com/virginialottery/.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA LOTTERY*}

