RICHMOND, Va. -- The upcoming Step Up for Down Syndrome 5K & Family Festival is happening on Saturday, October 11th at Dorey Park. For more information, visit their website.
Celebrate the 19th Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome 5K & Family Festival
