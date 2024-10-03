RICHMOND, Va. -- Mike Baum and Jania Santiago stopped by our show live to share more about the upcoming Step Up for Down Syndrome 5K & Family Festival happening on Saturday, October 12 at Dorey Park. For more information, visit their website.
Celebrate the 18th Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome 5K & Family Festival
