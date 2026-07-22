Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with Thomas Jefferson’s favorite treat at Monticello

RICHMOND, Va. -- What better way to celebrate National Ice Cream Month than with a taste of history? Kimberly Walker from the Monticello Farm Shop stopped by to share the story behind Thomas Jefferson’s love of ice cream — and the historic flavors visitors can still enjoy today.

These unique flavors are available only at Monticello — with American Heritage Chocolate served at the Visitor Center Café and the “4Cs” flavor available at the Farm Shop. Visit Monticello to experience a sweet piece of presidential history and enjoy the flavors Thomas Jefferson loved. For more information, visit their website linked here .

