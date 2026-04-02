Celebrate Music & Heart Health at the 2026 Avery Walls Music Festival

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Avery Walls Music Festival returns to Richmond on Saturday, April 11, 2026, from noon to midnight at The Park RVA (1407 Cummings Drive). This free, all-day event honors the life of Avery Walls, who passed away at 21 from a rare heart condition called Wolff-Parkinson-White, and raises funds for the American Heart Association in central Virginia.

The festival features nine local bands, a health fair with blood pressure checks and heart disease symptom education, plus raffles and a silent auction. Proceeds support life-saving heart health programs right here in the community.

Whether you come for the music, the mission, or both, the Avery Walls Music Festival is a celebration of life, love, and local talent — with a cause that impacts us all.