Celebrate in style this season!

RICHMOND, Va. -- The holiday season is the best time to sparkle and shine. Our friend, Janie Medley stopped by to share her insight and tips. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow@Medleystyle on Instagram and TikTok.
Posted at 11:07 AM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 11:07:57-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- The holiday season is the best time to sparkle and shine. Our friend, Janie Medley stopped by to share her insight and tips. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow@Medleystyle on Instagram and TikTok.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.