Celebrate Earth Day with Beyond Boundaries at Osborne Park – April 18

RICHMOND, Va. -- Beyond Boundaries, an adaptive recreation nonprofit, is teaming up with Sims Metal to host their inaugural Earth Day Festival on Thursday, April 18, 2026, from 2–5 p.m. at Osborne Park in Richmond.

Beyond Boundaries connects people with disabilities and underserved communities to outdoor adventures, serving over 50 nonprofit and community partners across Virginia. From high-adrenaline activities like white water rafting to relaxing experiences like pontoon boating and fishing, their mission is to make nature accessible to all.

Thanks to Sims Metal’s sponsorship, the event is free and open to the public, providing a perfect opportunity for families to enjoy outdoor recreation while learning about environmental stewardship.

For more details on events and activities, visit beyondboundariesrva.org .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BEYOND BOUNDRIES*}

