RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond International Dance Festival, presented by Culture Encounters, returns for its third year with a vibrant celebration of music, movement, and multicultural connection. The free event takes place August 15th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen.
Celebrate Culture & Community at the Richmond International Dance Festival
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RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond International Dance Festival, presented by Culture Encounters, returns for its third year with a vibrant celebration of music, movement, and multicultural connection. The free event takes place August 15th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen.