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Celebrate Chesterfield Restaurant Week at El Cerro Azul 

Celebrating Chesterfield Restaurant Week with El Cerro Azul
Celebrating Chesterfield Restaurant Week with El Cerro Azul
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RICHMOND, Va. -- As Chesterfield Restaurant Week heats up, El Cerro Azul in Midlothian is serving up a unique Italian-Mexican fusion menu item that’s sure to delight. Owners Patricia and Alfredo are offering a signature guajillo spicy garlic and oil pasta.

El Cerro Azul isn’t just passionate about food; they’re committed to community

Visit them during Restaurant Week, now through April 12, at 13561 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

For event details and the full restaurant lineup, check out ChesterfieldRestaurantWeek.com

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY EXPERIENCE CHESTERFIELD*}

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