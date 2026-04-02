Celebrate Art & Advocacy at the Second Saturday Trunk Show in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- In honor of World Autism Day, Virginia This Morning spotlighted the importance of awareness and inclusion for individuals with autism, sharing inspiring statistics from the CDC — one in 31 children and one in 45 adults are diagnosed.

Amy introduced viewers to a talented local artist living with autism who has been creating art since 2012. Despite challenges, this artist finds joy and purpose in their work, encouraging others with disabilities to keep pursuing creative passions and not be discouraged by negative feedback.

The upcoming Second Saturday Trunk Show & Disability Advocacy Meet Up is on Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Anne’s Visual Art Studio Gallery, located at 208 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA. The event is a celebration of artistic expression, resilience, and community advocacy, offering attendees a chance to connect with the artist and learn more about disability inclusion.