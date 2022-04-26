Celebrate Arbor Day with Dominion Energy’s ‘Project Plant It!’

RICHMOND, Va. --Dominion Energy is celebrating Arbor Day with their “Project Plant It!” education program! 'Project Plant It!' Coordinator Shai West is here to talk about the program and what you can do to get involved. Project Plant It! has been helping students of all ages learn about the importance of trees since 2007. For more information, visit the website.
Posted at 12:03 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 12:03:31-04
