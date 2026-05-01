Cedric the Entertainer talks to Virginia This Morning about new animated film ‘Swapped’

RICHMOND, Va. -- You’re probably familiar with the concept of “Freaky Friday” — switching bodies with somebody else.

“Swapped” is a new animated film out now on Netflix with a fresh take on putting yourself in someone else’s shoes.

In the flick, a small woodland creature and a majestic bird suddenly swap bodies and must team up to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.

Cedric the Entertainer is one of the stars of the film, alongside Michael B. Jordan, Juno Temple, Tracy Morgan and others.

The Hollywood star talked with us about voicing his character and what families will take away from the buddy comedy.

Click here for more information about "Swapped."