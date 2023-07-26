Cauliflower Pasta Salad from Erika Shlick 

RICHMOND, Va. -- A refreshing pasta salad can be amped up with cauliflower. Certified Health Coach Erika Shlick shows us how to make it happen. For this recipe and more, visit her website.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 14:55:58-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- A refreshing pasta salad can be amped up with cauliflower. Certified Health Coach Erika Shlick shows us how to make it happen. For this recipe and more, visit her website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.