Cauliflower Pasta Salad from Erika Shlick 

Certified Health Coach Erika Shlick shows us how to make it happen.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Jul 26, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A refreshing pasta salad can be amped up with cauliflower. Certified Health Coach Erika Shlick shows us how to make it happen. For this recipe and more, visit her website.

