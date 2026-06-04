RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Holly Byrd Miller, renowned makeup artist and founder of Makeup by Holly Beauty Partners and Color Coded Cosmetics LLC back to the show. Holly shares fresh insights on current beauty trends and provides tips for achieving flawless looks for every skin tone.
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Holly Byrd Miller, renowned makeup artist and founder of Makeup by Holly Beauty Partners and Color Coded Cosmetics LLC back to the show. Holly shares fresh insights on current beauty trends and provides tips for achieving flawless looks for every skin tone.