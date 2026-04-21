Catching Up with David Howard Thornton 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Actor David Howard Thornton, best known for bringing Art the Clown to life in the cult-favorite Terrifier films, joined Virginia This Morning to share behind-the-scenes stories, career milestones, and personal moments.

Thornton discussed the unique challenges of playing a silent yet globally popular horror character, revealing that the makeup process for Art takes about an hour and a half, but some roles have required up to six hours in the chair. He credited the enduring success of the franchise to dedicated fans and teased that Terrifier 4 is in development, with filming expected to begin later this fall.