Casa Italiana's Tiramisu 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef and restaurateur, Kristi Gonova, of Casa Itlaliana joins us live in-studio to share her family’s tiramisu recipe. Casa Italiana is located at 8801 Three Chopt Road. Give them a call for reservations 804-273-2769 or check out the menu and wine list on their website.
Posted at 3:24 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 15:24:14-05
