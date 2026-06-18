Carrie Brockwell performs her new album live on Virginia This Morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Award-winning country vocalist Carrie Brockwell is set to debut her brand-new album, That’s Real, with a release party tomorrow night in Richmond. Come out and celebrate at Main Line Brewery tomorrow night at 7-10 p.m. Check out Carrie’s website for more information.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Award-winning country vocalist Carrie Brockwell is set to debut her brand-new album, That’s Real, with a release party tomorrow night in Richmond. Come out and celebrate at Main Line Brewery tomorrow night at 7-10 p.m. Check out Carrie’s website for more information.