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Carrie Brockwell performs her new album live on Virginia This Morning

Carrie Brockwell LIVE on Virginia This Morning
Carrie Brockwell LIVE on Virginia This Morning
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Award-winning country vocalist Carrie Brockwell is set to debut her brand-new album, That’s Real, with a release party tomorrow night in Richmond. Come out and celebrate at Main Line Brewery tomorrow night at 7-10 p.m. Check out Carrie’s website for more information.

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