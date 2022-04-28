Carrabba’s Shrimp Bruschette

RICHMOND, Va. -- Although tomorrow is National Shrimp Bruschette Day, we couldn't wait to celebrate! Today, Erick Sbertoli from Carrabba's Italian Grill stopped by to share their delicious recipe. Visit your local Carrabba’s for great dishes like this and so much more.

Bruschette Bread

INGREDIENTS

3 wide slices crusty rustic bread sliced in half

3 Table spoons Extra-virgin olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Brush both sides of sliced bread with extra-virgin olive oil

Place in 400-degree oven for 4-5 minutes, or until toasted and golden brown

Shrimp

INGREDIENTS

1 Tablespoon Extra-virgin olive oil, ½ pound (21/25 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

About 1 cup Lemon butter sauce, 2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon Italian parsley leaves, chopped fine

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat oil in medium large skillet over medium high heat. Add shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until almost opaque throughout, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic softens, about a minute more.

Reduce heat to very low, add lemon butter sauce and parsley, stir well.

Place in dish, surround with Bruschette bread, and Enjoy.

LEMON BUTTER SAUCE

Makes about 1 cup

INGREDIENTS

12 tablespoons (1 ½ sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch pieces, divided

2 tablespoons finely chopped yellow onion, 2 garlic cloves, minced, 1/3 cup dry white wine, such as a Pinot Grigio, 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring often, until the onion is translucent but not browned, about 3 minutes. Add the wine and lemon juice and bring to a boil over high heat. Cook until the liquid is reduced to about 2 tablespoons, about 3 minutes.

Reduce the heat to its very lowest setting. A few pieces at a time, whisk in the butter, letting the first addition melt before adding more butter. Be sure that the butter is softening into an emulsified sauce, and not melting. With practice, you will be able to increase the heat a bit to speed the softening. It should take you about 3 minutes to add all of the butter and ‘build” the sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat.

The sauce can be stored at room temperature for up to 2 hours. Remember, it will be reheated in each recipe. Be sure to heat the sauce over very low hear when reheating, or it will separate. (That is, it will look like melted butter and not an emulsified sauce.) If this happens, it will still taste the same.

