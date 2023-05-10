Carrabba’s Chicken Bryan 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Erin Elery, Managing Partner at Carrabba’s Italian Grill stopped by to share their delicious recipe for Chicken Bryan. Visit your local Carrabba’s this Mother’s Day for great dishes like this and so much more.
Posted at 2:06 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 14:06:12-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Erin Elery, Managing Partner at Carrabba’s Italian Grill stopped by to share their delicious recipe for Chicken Bryan. Visit your local Carrabba’s this Mother’s Day for great dishes like this and so much more.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.