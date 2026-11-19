RICHMOND, Va. -- The CarMax Tacky Light Run is returning to Walton Park on Dec. 12, bringing runners, walkers and families together for a festive trip through one of the area’s decorated neighborhoods.

The approximately three-to-four-mile run begins at 6 p.m., while younger participants can get in on the fun during the Twilight One Miler at 3:45 p.m. This year’s theme is woodland creatures, with participants able to choose between a knit beanie or T-shirt. Finishers will also receive a medal that can double as a Christmas ornament.

The holiday fun extends beyond the course with a participant costume contest, neighborhood superlatives and a best block party competition. Walton Park residents add to the celebration with decorated homes, course parties and plenty of cheering along the route.

Sports Backers 4921 Lakeside Avenue, Henrico, VA

Phone: 804-285-9495

Website: sportsbackers.org

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTS BACKERS*}