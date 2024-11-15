Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Car Seat Safety Tips 

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Harold Mayfield of Richmond Ambulance Authority is here to walk Amy and Kristen through some car seat safety tips. AAA Mid-Atlantic and Richmond Ambulance Authority is holding a Thanksgiving safety fair Wednesday, Nov. 20th from 3-5PM at The Forest Hill Ave. Target and Thursday, Nov. 21st from 3-5PM at the Walmart on Sheila Lane in Richmond.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!