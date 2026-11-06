Captain Marco Sets Sail on a New Chesapeake Bay Adventure

RICHMOND, Va. -- Author Dr. Leslie O’Brien is back with the third installment in her Captain Marco children’s book series, inspired by her real-life sailing adventures with her cat, Marco, on the Chesapeake Bay.

O’Brien shares how her journey from neuroscience research to teaching and writing helped inspire the series. The latest adventure takes on a pirate theme, brings back a familiar character and introduces a great black-backed gull. With sailing terminology, humor and a helpful glossary, the books are designed for children and adults to enjoy together.

O’Brien also hopes Captain Marco’s adventures will inspire a new generation to get interested in sailing, especially more girls and women.