CancerLINC presents “Pack your Bag: Sequins & Spurs”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jordan Dey and Julianne Duvall of CancerLINC joined us to share more about this incredible fundraiser for an incredible cause happening Thursday, March 19th from 6-9 p.m. at the University of Richmond’s Jepson Alumni Center. For more information, visit the CancerLINC website.
