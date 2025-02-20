Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation’s new self-esteem project

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation has been an instrumental part of our community for many years, actively advocating for mental health. Today, Catie-Reagan King, Director of Mental Health Education, joined us to share more about their new project focusing on self-esteem and body positivity in teens. For more information, visit the Cameron K Gallagher Foundation website.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation has been an instrumental part of our community for many years, actively advocating for mental health. Today, Catie-Reagan King, Director of Mental Health Education, joined us to share more about their new project focusing on self-esteem and body positivity in teens. For more information, visit the Cameron K Gallagher Foundation website.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.