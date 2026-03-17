Camereon C. Harris brings his art exhibition, “Black Aesthetics" to multiple Richmond venues

RICHMOND, Va. -- Award-winning filmmaker, educator, and storyteller Camereon C. Harris, MFA is showcasing his latest exhibition, Black Aesthetics, across several Richmond locations, offering the community multiple opportunities to experience his unique blend of Black culture and Japanese refinement.

The exhibition features striking photography taken entirely with a Google Pixel phone, proving that powerful art can be created with accessible tools. Harris partnered with local printing services to bring these works to life, emphasizing that aspiring artists don’t need expensive equipment to share their vision.

Visitors can experience the exhibition at:

RVa Café – Richmond, VA

Second Baptist Church on Idlewood Ave – Richmond, VA

Brewers Café – Richmond, VA

Each location includes interactive elements such as a QR code and a curated playlist that further immerse audiences in Harris’ creative process.

In addition to his visual art, Harris is the creator of the acclaimed documentary In Our Words and its extension project Monday Film School, both of which will screen at the Charlottesville Indy Shorts Festival. His work invites audiences to explore storytelling from lived experiences, encouraging everyone to recognize their own expertise and unique perspective.

For more on Black Aesthetics and to view additional content, visit inourwordsfilm.com .