RICHMOND, Va. -- Ron Badach of Callicoon Kitchen stopped by to share his recipe for ginger peanut sesame noodles. Click here to visit his website.

Callicoon Kitchen’s Ginger Peanut Sesame Noodles

Ingredients

8 oz spaghetti or bucatini pasta1/4 cup smooth natural peanut butter2 tbsp soy sauce2 tbsp rice wine vinegar2 tbsp toasted sesame oil1 tsp hot sauce1/2 tsp minced fresh ginger1/2 tsp minced fresh garlic1 scallion (white part, leave green for garnish) thin sliced1/4 lime, juiced1/4 cup water1 tsp dark soy sauce

Directions

Cook paste al dente and set aside.In a large mixing bowl whisk peanut butter with all remaining ingredients (except for water and dark soy sauce) until a creamy consistency forms.

Then drizzle in water and whisk briskly.

It may seem slightly watery but will tighten once pasta is added.

Add pasta and toss until pasta is coated.

Add dark soy sauce.

Garnish with black and white sesame seeds, green scallion and red pepper flakes.

