Buzz Into Fun at the First-Ever Adult Spelling Bee Extravaganza

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready to flex your vocabulary and compete for bragging rights! The First-Ever Adult Spelling Bee Extravaganza, hosted by Communities in Schools of Chesterfield, takes place on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 6–9 p.m. at Wrexham Hall (10301 Old Wrexham Road, Chesterfield).

Teams of four — known as “hives” — can sign up online at cisofchesterfield.org under the “Get Involved” section. Early bird ticket specials run through Monday, and Chesterfield County Public Schools employees get a discount. If the event isn’t fully booked, teams can even be formed at the venue.

Grab your friends, choose a clever team name (and spell it correctly!), and join in for an evening of friendly rivalry and word-nerd fun.

