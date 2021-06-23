Bumblebee Jamboree 2021

RICHMOND, Va. -- This week is National Pollinator Week, and The Bumblebee Jamboree is underway! Today, Jessica Noll is joined by Lela Martin, volunteer Master Gardener and Co-chairman and Sean Proietti, Manager of Horticulture at Maymont Park who share a bit about what to expect from this year’s celebration. Again, the Bumblebee Jamboree has begun and will continue through June 27th at Maymont Children’s Farm located at 1000 Spottswood Road in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-751-4401 or visit their website.

