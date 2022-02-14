Bryant & Stratton Healthcare Career Opportunities

Watch
Beth Murphy, Campus Director at Bryant &amp; Stratton College Richmond, shares more about a Lunch &amp; Learn with Care Advantage.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Feb 14, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you interested in a career in healthcare? Bryant & Stratton College Richmond is hosting a Lunch and Learn with Care Advantage on Wednesday at 12p. Beth Murphy, Campus Director at Bryant & Stratton College Richmond, shares more about this event happening at the Richmond campus Wednesday, February 16th from Noon to 1:30p.Come learn more about the career opportunities available because of the partnership between Bryant & Stratton College Richmond and Care Advantage. The new semester begins Wednesday May 4th. For more information about this exciting event happening at Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus or to enroll, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

