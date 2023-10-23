Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Bryant & Stratton College: Advance your career in Tourism

Posted at 3:56 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 15:56:32-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you interested in furthering your career in tourism? Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College stopped by to share more.

Join the Richmond campus for their I Am Tourism Series happening Thursday, November 2nd from 1:30pm – 5pm. Winter 2024 Classes start Wednesday, January 10th. For more information from Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!