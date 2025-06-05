Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Broadway in Richmond presents “Some Like It Hot”

Broadway in Richmond presents “Some Like It Hot”
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tavis Kordell, actor in the show “Some Like it Hot” shared their experience being part of this incredible show! Check out the Broadway In Richmond website for more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!