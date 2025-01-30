Broadway in Richmond presents “MJ: The Musical”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Josh A. Dawson plays Tito Jackson and Quincy Jones in the production, "MJ: The Musical". Today, he stopped by to share more about the production and at Altria Theater now through Sunday, February 2nd. Check out their website for more information.
