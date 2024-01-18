Broadway in Richmond Presents, ”Annie” 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Broadway in Richmond has brought “Annie” to Richmond! Julia Nicole Hunter, an actress in the show, stopped by to share more about the play and her experience here in Richmond! See the show happening now through Sunday, January 21st at the Altria Theater. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Broadway in Richmond’s website.
Posted at 1:04 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 13:04:41-05
