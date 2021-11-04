Bring fun into the kitchen with Maile Carpenter

RICHMOND, Va. -- Time to get the kids in the kitchen. Our Andrias White-Murdaugh is joined by author and Editor-in-Chief of Food Network Magazine, Malie Carpenter who shared a fun recipe for children of all ages, Whoopie Pies and “The Big, Fun Kids Baking Book.” Find it now where books are sold.
Posted at 1:33 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 13:33:51-04
