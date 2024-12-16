Watch Now
Bridging RVA's 2024 Christmas Day Dinner 

RICHMOND, Va. -- LeeAnn Sawyer, Executive Director at Bridging RVA joined us with all the details on their annual event happening Christmas Day, December 25th from 9:30 am until 3 pm at Temple Beth Ahabah in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.

