Bridging RVA’s 2024 Christmas Day Dinner 

RICHMOND, Va. -- LeeAnn Sawyer, Executive Director at Bridging RVA joined us with all the details on their annual event happening Christmas Day, December 25th from 9:30 am until 3 pm at Temple Beth Ahabah in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- LeeAnn Sawyer, Executive Director at Bridging RVA joined us with all the details on their annual event happening Christmas Day, December 25th from 9:30 am until 3 pm at Temple Beth Ahabah in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.