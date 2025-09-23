Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bridging RVA presents their “150 Beds for 150 Kids” Campaign

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bridging RVA is on a special mission to bring 150 beds to 150 kids and you can help! Today, Lee Ann Sawyer, Executive Director with Bridging RVA joined us to share more about their mission and how we can help. For more information, visit their website.

