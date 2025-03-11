RICHMOND, Va. -- Clovia “Miss Community” Lawrence, CEO of Project Give Back to Community joined us to share more about their upcoming event, Breakfast, Belles, and a Band Flapjack Fundraiser happening Saturday, March 29th from 8am until 10am. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
Breakfast, Belles and a Band Flapjack Fundraiser feat. Sarai and the Band
