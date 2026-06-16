Braids & Bordeaux — A Father’s Day Weekend Experience for “Girl Dads”

RICHMOND, Va. -- This Father’s Day weekend, Parenting Culture is celebrating dads in a unique, joy-filled way. Braids & Bordeaux, hosted by Dr. Anjali and Justin Ferguson, invites fathers, uncles, grandfathers, and other father figures to gather for an afternoon of bonding, learning, and community connection.

Date: Saturday, June 20th

Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Nuevous Provisions

