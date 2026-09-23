Bowling for Chairs Returns to Support Breast Cancer Recovery Patients

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Pink Chair Project RVA and the Hawthorne Cancer Foundation are teaming up once again for the 5th Annual Bowling for Chairs fundraiser, helping provide comfort and support to individuals recovering from mastectomy surgery.

The event takes place on October 7th from 5 to 9 p.m. at River City Roll, located at 939 Myers Street in Richmond. Guests can enjoy bowling, a silent auction, and a fun night out while supporting a meaningful cause. Office teams, friend groups, and community supporters are all encouraged to participate.