Bonfire Gala presented by Beyond Boundaries

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shep Roeper and Katie Mclernan stopped by the studio to share more about the organization, Beyond Boundaries and their upcoming Bonfire Gala. Join the celebration happening October 18th from 6-10 pm, at the Preserve at Dundee. For more information, visit their eventbrite page.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Shep Roeper and Katie Mclernan stopped by the studio to share more about the organization, Beyond Boundaries and their upcoming Bonfire Gala. Join the celebration happening October 18th from 6-10 pm, at the Preserve at Dundee. For more information, visit their eventbrite page.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.