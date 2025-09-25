Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Bon Secours Violence Response Team 2025 Gala 

Bon Secours Violence Response Team 2025 Gala
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join in the celebration happening October 25th at 6pm at The Science Museum of Virginia. For ticket information and more, give them a call at 804-287-7700 or visit their website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!