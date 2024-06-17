RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Rose Basom, David and Jane Cohn Scientist stopped by to share all about the exhibit on display now through September 2nd. The Science Museum of Virginia is located at 2500 W. Broad Street. For more information, visit their website.
Body Worlds: The Anatomy of Happiness at the Science Museum of Virginia
Posted at 1:32 PM, Jun 17, 2024
