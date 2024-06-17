Watch Now
Body Worlds: The Anatomy of Happiness at the Science Museum of Virginia 

Posted at 1:32 PM, Jun 17, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Rose Basom, David and Jane Cohn Scientist stopped by to share all about the exhibit on display now through September 2nd. The Science Museum of Virginia is located at 2500 W. Broad Street. For more information, visit their website.

