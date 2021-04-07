RICHMOND, Va. -- Blueberry and lemon are the perfect spring/summer flavor combination. Health food blogger and author Erika Schlick shares her recipe for a Blueberry Lemon Loaf perfect for breakfast or dessert. For more delicious recipes, visit Erika’s website.

Ingredients

BREAD

butter or coconut oil, for greasing

2 cups almond flour

¼ cup cassava flour, such as Otto’s cassava flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

zest of 1 lemon

3 eggs

¼ cup grass fed butter, ghee or coconut oil, melted

1/3 cup honey

¼ cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon extract (optional)

1 cup fresh blueberries

COCONUT LEMON GLAZE

1/2 cup coconut butter

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons coconut oil

2-4 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Directions

1. For the blueberry lemon loaf, preheat the oven to 350 F (177 C). Grease a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with butter or coconut oil.

2. Whisk the almond flour with the cassava flour, baking soda, salt and lemon zest in a medium bowl.

3. Mix the eggs with the butter, honey, lemon juice and lemon extract (if using) in a stand mixer or large bowl. While the mixer is moving, slowly add the almond mixture until a smooth batter is formed.

4. Once combined, fold in the blueberries. Pour into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top. Bake for 20 minutes and then check to make sure the loaf is not browning too much. If it is, cover with foil. Bake for another 20 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean.

5. Let the loaf cool in the pan for 20 minutes before removing. Once removed, allow to cool completely.

6. For the coconut lemon glaze, combine the coconut butter, maple syrup, coconut oil, 2 tablespoons of the water and the lemon juice in a food processor or blender, and pulse until smooth. Add more water if you want a thinner consistency.

7. Top the loaf with the coconut lemon glaze and allow to harden before slicing.

