RICHMOND, Va. -- Is there anything better than a warm blueberry cobbler with a scoop of ice cream? Health coach, Erika Schlick shows us how to make this sweet spring treat with a healthy twist. For this recipe and more visit her website.

Ingredients

Filling

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

¼ cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon cassava flour

4 cups fresh blueberries

Topping

1 cup cassava flour

¼ teaspoon bakingpowder

¼ cup maple sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vanilla

½ cup butter, grated or cubed (or coconut oil), plus additional for greasing the pan

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Grease an 8 x 8 ceramic baking dish.

3. In a large bowl, whisk together lemon juice and zest, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, salt, and cassava flour. Once combined stir in the blueberries and make sure they are fully coated in the mixture.

4. Pour the mixture into the greased baking dish.

Make the topping

1.Grate the butter on a cheese grater or dice into small cubes.

2. In another bowl,whisk together the cassava flour, baking powder, maple sugar, cinnamon and salt.

3. Stir in the vanilla andgrated (or cubed) butter or coconut oil and use a pastry cutter or 2 forks to combine it until it resembles a crumbled mixture.

4. Spoon the crumble mixture over the blueberries and place in the oven.

5. Bake for 45 minutes or until the top starts to brown.

6. Remove from the oven and let it cool before eating, about 10-15 minutes.

7. Serve with dairy free ice cream or nut milk.