BLK RVA Awards Celebrate Black Excellence Across the Richmond Region

RICHMOND, Va. -- The BLK RVA Community Awards are returning for another inspiring evening celebrating the history, resilience, creativity, and impact of the Black community throughout the Richmond region. Presented by BLK RVA, a program of the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation, the awards recognize outstanding individuals, businesses, and organizations that help shape the culture and identity of the city.

A new category, “Moment of the Year,” will debut this year, honoring Richmond music legend Mad Skillz for his contributions to the creative community and his recent Grammy win.

The celebration takes place Friday, August 21st, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the historic Hippodrome Theater.