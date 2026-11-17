RICHMOND, Va. -- Talking about end-of-life wishes can be difficult, but planning ahead may help ease uncertainty and the burden on loved ones when a loss occurs.

Bliley’s Funeral Home says families can start the conversation in a comfortable setting, whether around the dinner table, during a family gathering or over the holidays. She recommends asking questions, keeping an open mind and taking time to learn about available options, traditions and personal preferences.

Advance planning does not have to happen all at once. Families can revisit the conversation over time, allowing everyone to consider their wishes without the emotional pressure that can accompany making arrangements immediately after a loss.

Bliley’s, which has served the Richmond community for more than 150 years, can also serve as a resource for families looking to learn more about advance planning and the options available to them.