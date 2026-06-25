Biggie’s Bakes – Nutritious, Bake-at-Home Dog Treats

RICHMOND, Va. -- Give your furry best friend a treat that’s as wholesome as it is delicious with Biggie’s Bakes—the “We make ’em, you bake ’em” dog treat company founded by Taylan Bozkurt. Made from human-grade, whole food ingredients you can trust, Biggie’s Bakes recipes are free from preservatives and artificial additives, making them safe for both dogs and their humans.

You can find Biggie’s Bakes in local favorites like Libby Market, Union Market, and Tuckahoe Seafood, as well as at pop-up events and community gatherings. The company also shares the love by supporting local animal shelters and vet offices.

Learn more and shop at Biggie’s Bakes . Connect on Facebook and Instagram too.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BIGGIE’S BAKES*}

