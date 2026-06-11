Big Wins, Big Shows & Big Plans at Live! Casino Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- This June, Live! Casino Virginia is turning up the excitement with its first-ever fully themed entertainment month, featuring Vegas-style tribute acts.Daily gaming promotions and delicious themed menus aren’t the only things to look forward to — guests can also enter the Land and Sea Recreational Giveaway for the chance to win great prizes!

Live! Casino Virginia is located at 301 Wagner Road in Petersburg. Visit their website for event schedules, giveaway details, and dining specials or give them a call at 804-805-LUCK. Connect on Instagram as well!

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LIVE! CASINO VIRGINIA*}

