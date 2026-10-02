Big Herm’s 100th appearance on Virginia This Morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Longtime friend of the show Herman “Big Herm” Baskerville stopped by to help Virginia This Morning mark 2 years on air! Not only is it a major milestone for the program, it’s also Big Herm’s 100th episode with us!

To celebrate, he made parmesan lemon salmon.

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BIG HERM’S PARMESAN LEMON SALMON

Ingredients:

4 salmon filets, skin off

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons dried parsley

1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper

2/3 cup fresh shaved parmesan cheese

Directions:

In a small bowl, mix together the melted butter, lemon juice, garlic and parsley.

Pour the garlic/butter mixture evenly over each piece of salmon.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Heat skillet on medium. Add in 3 tablespoons of oil.

Cook salmon 3-4 minutes on each side, basing it with marinade during the cooking process.

Turn oven on broil.

Top with cheese and broil for 1-2 minutes until cheese is golden.

Serve with fresh lemon wedges and garnish with extra parsley.