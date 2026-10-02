Big Herm’s 100th appearance on Virginia This Morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Longtime friend of the show Herman “Big Herm” Baskerville stopped by to help Virginia This Morning mark 2 years on air! Not only is it a major milestone for the program, it’s also Big Herm’s 100th episode with us!
To celebrate, he made parmesan lemon salmon.
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BIG HERM’S PARMESAN LEMON SALMON
Ingredients:
4 salmon filets, skin off
1/2 cup butter, melted
1/2 cup lemon juice
1 tablespoon garlic powder
2 teaspoons dried parsley
1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper
2/3 cup fresh shaved parmesan cheese
Directions:
In a small bowl, mix together the melted butter, lemon juice, garlic and parsley.
Pour the garlic/butter mixture evenly over each piece of salmon.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Heat skillet on medium. Add in 3 tablespoons of oil.
Cook salmon 3-4 minutes on each side, basing it with marinade during the cooking process.
Turn oven on broil.
Top with cheese and broil for 1-2 minutes until cheese is golden.
Serve with fresh lemon wedges and garnish with extra parsley.