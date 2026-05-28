Big Herm Returns to Virginia This Morning!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Beloved chef Big Herm Baskerville made his 97th appearance on Virginia This Morning. Big Herm prepared his signature apple chutney pork loin—a flavorful dish!

Apple Chutney Pork Loin

Ingredients:

1.5 lb pork loin

2 Granny Smith apples cored

1 red apple cored

1 cup diced onion

½ cup orange juice

3 ounces apple cider vinegar

½ cup brown sugar,

½ teaspoon brown mustard

⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 ½ teaspoons salt

⅓ cup craisins

Directions:

Grill or Roasted Pork Loin

While waiting make the Chutney.

Finely chop the cored apples

Combine the apples, onion, orange juice, vinegar, brown sugar, mustard, pepper flakes and salt in a sauce on medium heat.

Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 45 minutes. Stir occasionally.Most of the liquid should be evaporated.

Add the craisins, and simmer for an additional 10 minutes.

Slice Pork Loin and serve Chutney over top.

